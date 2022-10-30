How To Use Incognito Mode On Your iPhone And iPad

There are many reasons you should have Private Browsing turned on. For starters, it can be a very helpful tool when shopping for birthday and holiday gifts. If you share your iPad or iPhone with others, they can easily see your browsing history on accident (or on purpose) and spoil whatever surprise you had in mind. Using a private tab will prevent your search history and browsing activity from being recorded, making it much harder for someone to snoop.

Another reason you should have Private Browsing turned on relates to online privacy and targeted advertisements. Namely, the browsing activity you conduct while in a private tab won't have any influence on the targeted ads you see later on. So, for example, if you search for a particular product to give as a gift that you don't have any interest in yourself, you won't have to worry about it popping up in targeted advertisements later on.

On the other hand, if you use your device for work or school purposes, you'll probably want to have Private Browsing toggled off. This is because your usernames, passwords, and bookmarks will not be available when it is toggled on, forcing you to manually enter them every time and reducing your overall online efficiency. As well, if you close a web page you wanted to read later on, you won't be able to scroll through your history to find it once the private tab is closed.