Can You Share Your Hulu Password? Here's What You Should Know

On a FAQ page, Hulu explicitly says that its service is meant to only be used by one household. Digging through the company's Terms and Conditions reveals Hulu's full policy, and while the company doesn't want you to share your password with someone else, the language it uses seems to suggest that the company knows you may do so anyway. The policy states:

"Only individuals that have registered for a Hulu account ... are eligible to use the relevant Services. You are solely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality and security of your username and password and for all activities that occur on or through your Hulu account. However, if you allow others to access your Hulu account, this Agreement, as well any specific consents you may have provided to us, also applies to their access, use, and disclosure of information."

Of course, there's an important distinction between sharing the account with someone who lives in your home and someone who lives elsewhere. It appears that rather than trying to use convoluted methods to keep its customers from sharing their passwords outside of the home, the company has simply added some limitations and requirements that make doing so less appealing than paying for a subscription.