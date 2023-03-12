The Strange Dual Screen Android Phone That Died Too Soon

The smart phone monopoly held by Apple and Android has often inspired outliers to try to stand out from the crowd, only to find too late that buyers have clear, non-negotiable expectations of how their devices should look and work.

An awkward appearance can be the kiss of death for an otherwise promising design. Smartphones aren't just convenient consumer tools; they're fashion statements. As such, fiddling with form factors is like playing with fire. LG is a major manufacturer of consumer electronics, but when they brought out the Wing with its crosswise screen, it tanked, not just that sole device, but, the company's entire smartphone business. Modular smartphones came with an exciting offer – phones users could upgrade and even repair themselves! – amplified by the full marketing might of Google.

If there was ever going to be an outlier that made its way in, Russian startup Yota's sensibly named YotaPhone would have been a solid bet. It delivered on style and substance at the same time. Alas, forces beyond its control sent it to join the LG Wing in retail oblivion.