Disney Just Revealed A Roller-Blading Robot At SXSW 2023

Austin-based technology, business, and arts conference South By Southwest (SXSW) is one of the tech world's favorite places to debut products and ideas. Over the years, SXSW has hosted everything from new trailers for EV owners to NASA panels on space science to Nokia's giant human-sized hamster wheel.

As of March 10, the 2023 conference has just begun, but it's on track to maintain its record for exciting, sometimes whimsical debuts and demonstrations. Imagineers from Disney Parks made a presentation on what visitors can expect from Disney's theme parks in coming years.

Disney gave the SXSW audiences a truly innovative show worthy of its moniker as the "happiest place on Earth." And perhaps the most exciting innovation on display was a self-propelled human-esque (or at least Disney-character-shaped) robot. This innovation in animatronics is one of several, promising park guests a more immersive experience than ever before. Here's what we know.