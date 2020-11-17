NASA wants you to vote for its proposed SXSW 2021 science panels

NASA has put out a call to the public requesting that they vote on its proposed science panels for the upcoming (and entirely online) South by Southwest (SXSW) 2021 event. The space agency has a long lineup of options, each focused on different aspects of the agency, space, and even DNA. There are only three days left to add your vote.

The SXSW 2021 online event will take place from March 16 – 20, giving the public a chance to stream various keynotes, conferences, film screenings, exhibitions, and more. Registration for the event is currently live and includes a single pass for the full event that is $149 USD.

NASA hopes to hold panels covering space science during next year’s online event, so it is asking the public to vote for its proposed ideas in hopes that one will be included in the final SXSW panel. Space fans have until November 20 to submit their votes on the SXSW website.

There are a total of 17 NASA science panel proposals available to vote for; each one, including voting links, is detailed briefly on NASA’s website here. You’ll need to be signed in to your SXSW account to cast your vote using the Up and Down voting buttons on each proposal’s page.

There are many categories related to space science from which to choose. Examples include things like NASA Unleashes Space Data Across the Senses about types of ‘extended reality,’ Space Gold Rush about the future of commercializing space, and What Can DNA Tell Us About Our Future? on how this field of science may impact the future.