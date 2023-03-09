Airstream And Porsche Introduce Innovative New Travel Trailer Designed For EV Owners
Set to be unveiled at the South by Southwest Conference on March 10, 2023, a collaboration between Studio F. A. Porsche and Airstream has resulted in a unique and exciting new trailer. The team has devised a series of photorealistic renderings, built a one-third scale model, and conducted aerodynamic testing with the help of computer modeling. The Airstream Studio F. A. Porsche Concept Travel Trailer brings a rear hatch to the table that's built from a two-piece design. This means that the bottom section operates like the tailgate on a pickup truck and can be left open to bring the breeze and great outdoors directly into the seating area at the rear of the vehicle.
"Our design team has long wanted to partner with Airstream," Roland Heiler, the managing director of Studio F. A. Porsche said of the project in Airstream's press release. "For me Airstream has always been an iconic brand... It is not difficult to imagine that we were more than excited when the idea to develop a new iteration of Airstream's travel trailers finally became reality."
For their part, the Porsche Design Studio team brought well-earned expertise in aerodynamic precision to bear. Working with the Airstream team, Heiler's design group was able to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the vessel, confirmed by testing conducted by an independent research firm. Combined with the new features that the concept brings to the market, there's a good chance that if the vehicle becomes commercially available, there may be lots of buyers lining up to get their hands on the design.
The trailer makes use of innovative new features
The concept trailer is geared toward users who live in city environments. Instead of offering yet another RV option to those with ample storage space in rural environments, the collaboration has built a trailer with a lower suspension and a pop-up roof. These features make the trailer garage storable, rather than demanding additional yard or driveway space. "Innovation is the art of discovering the possible," Airstream's president and CEO Bob Wheeler said of the design. "It's a fresh design approach aimed at reaching a broader, more diverse base of potential customers."
The insulated pop-up roof is the first of its kind for an Airstream and creates a swing of 12 inches that can be raised while parked for improved headroom and lowered while driving to take advantage of improved aerodynamics. The roof is made of carbon fiber and includes solar panels integrated directly into the overhead plane. These are connected to a lithium battery that can store collected solar energy for improved eco-friendliness while driving or camping out on the open road. The trailer's design makes use of lighter materials and improved streamlining that makes the unit ideal for towing behind an EV, something that an increasing number of car owners are switching to. The EV arena is also something that isn't new to Airstream or Porsche, lending further credence to the concept collaboration.
The trailer measures 16.4 feet long and includes an interior convertible sleeping area that measures 82 inches by 61 inches. When not in use as a sleeping space, the seating area flows seamlessly into a kitchenette with a stove and sink, as well as plenty of storage space. Under the floor, there's a 10-inch recess that holds the hot water tank, heating unit, spare wheel, and battery pack.