Airstream And Porsche Introduce Innovative New Travel Trailer Designed For EV Owners

Set to be unveiled at the South by Southwest Conference on March 10, 2023, a collaboration between Studio F. A. Porsche and Airstream has resulted in a unique and exciting new trailer. The team has devised a series of photorealistic renderings, built a one-third scale model, and conducted aerodynamic testing with the help of computer modeling. The Airstream Studio F. A. Porsche Concept Travel Trailer brings a rear hatch to the table that's built from a two-piece design. This means that the bottom section operates like the tailgate on a pickup truck and can be left open to bring the breeze and great outdoors directly into the seating area at the rear of the vehicle.

"Our design team has long wanted to partner with Airstream," Roland Heiler, the managing director of Studio F. A. Porsche said of the project in Airstream's press release. "For me Airstream has always been an iconic brand... It is not difficult to imagine that we were more than excited when the idea to develop a new iteration of Airstream's travel trailers finally became reality."

For their part, the Porsche Design Studio team brought well-earned expertise in aerodynamic precision to bear. Working with the Airstream team, Heiler's design group was able to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the vessel, confirmed by testing conducted by an independent research firm. Combined with the new features that the concept brings to the market, there's a good chance that if the vehicle becomes commercially available, there may be lots of buyers lining up to get their hands on the design.