GM Reportedly Working On ChatGPT-Style Assistance For Vehicles

General Motors seems to think you need a chatty virtual assistant in the car, one that borrows its skills from OpenAI's ChatGPT. Semafor reports that the carmaker is developing an in-car personal assistant that lives in Microsoft's Azure cloud, and has been built atop the same AI models as ChatGPT. General Motors joined hands with Microsoft over autonomous vehicle tech two years ago, while Microsoft itself has been pumping billions into OpenAI, and has finally started reaping the benefits with products like Bing Chat.

"ChatGPT is going to be in everything," says GM Vice President Scott Miller (per Reuters). General Motors has been trying to one-up Tesla at making a smarter driver assistance system, but it appears that ChatGPT has opened another hot new avenue where it can meaningfully challenge the Elon Musk-led company.

"Customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies," a GM spokesperson was quoted as saying in the same report (via Reuters). That being said, the vehicle giant isn't just planning to port ChatGPT over to the digital console in its cars. Instead, the company plans to give it a distinct automobile makeover.