Apple's Very Yellow iPhone 14 Is Now Available For Pre-Order

If you have ever, for any reason, wanted a phone that you can successfully hide among a bag of lemons, now is your chance. Apple has just introduced a brand-new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and both of them are as yellow as can be. The shade is remarkably vibrant without dipping into harsh neon tones — a "happy" yellow if you will. The good news is that this phone is already available for pre-order, but it might be a little while before it's actually in your hands.

Apple initially broke the news about the phone a few days ago, but the device is now up for grabs, although you can only pre-order it for now. The new shade, perfect for spring, could perhaps help the iPhone 14 lineup with a few additional sales. So far, the range doesn't seem to be a fan favorite. It's close in design to the iPhone 13, and while it does have a few new features, it might not be enough for people to rush to buy these phones. This might be one of those generations that some Apple fans choose to sit out, and with the iPhone 15 rumored to have more to offer, skipping this generation seems to be even easier to do. However, the new color might help Apple draw some more attention to the existing lineup as it continues preparing for the next generation.