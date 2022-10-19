Apple Has A Massive Sales Problem With The iPhone 14 Plus

When Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup earlier this year, it made a slight change to the lineup by introducing a new model — the iPhone 14 Plus. This model had the exact hardware specifications as the standard iPhone 14 — except for a larger display. While not exactly a replacement for last year's iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 14 Plus filled a void in Apple's 2022 iPhone lineup following the cancellation of the iPhone Mini. Given that people weren't buying the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini in sizable numbers, the writing was on the wall for the Mini series. Unfortunately, it is increasingly becoming evident that Apple's larger-screened replacement for the iPhone 13 Mini could meet the same fate.

After Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup, analysts raised concerns about the iPhone 14 Plus (per GSMArena). While there was sizable consumer demand for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Plus saw even lower consumer interest than the iPhone 13 Mini. With Apple focusing most of its resources on iPhone models that it knows will sell in large numbers, the company even delayed the availability of the Plus variant to the first week of October — which seems to have only exacerbated the problem. Recent reports indicate that Apple has decided to dramatically reduce the production of the iPhone 14 Plus due to poor consumer demand.