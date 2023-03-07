Apple's Yellow iPhone 14 Adds A Sunny Option To Your Big Color Decision

Apple is hoping to bring a little spring into the air with its upcoming launch of the new daffodil-colored yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The new color joins five existing iPhone 14 hues— midnight (black), starlight (white), red, blue (which appears to be more of a dusty periwinkle), and pink. All of iPhone 14's colors, including yellow, are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage increments. The yellow phone, like its companions, comes with an IP68 water-resistance rating and a ceramic screen shield for heightened scratch and shatter protection.

The headline features of the newest iPhone remain the same in the new color. This includes emergency services such as satellite SOS communications when a cellular connection isn't available, vehicular crash detection, and what Apple purports as the best battery life in iPhones to date. The yellow iPhone 14 starts at $799 in the United States, and the 14 Plus's price tag for a baseline model is $899.