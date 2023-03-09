Clone Cars And Tributes Explained: What You Should Know Before You Buy One

Buying a classic car, especially a hunk of American iron from the 1950s to the early 1970s is a double-edged sword. One on hand, you can own a rolling piece of American history. On the other hand, it will likely cost a good chunk of change for a well-sorted-out model in the specification you want, especially if it's a model with a big block V8 or one kitted out for track performance.

For example, a genuine 1967 Chevy Chevelle SS with a 396 cubic inch V8 rolled across the virtual auction block for $65,500 last month on Bring a Trailer. Similarly, a genuine 426 cubic inch HEMI V8 powered 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda sold for a thematically appropriate $180,426 last year. As with any collector item, originality is key. Most of the time, having an original engine and drivetrain will cause the price tag to go up.

Most people don't have that kind of money at their disposal to drop on a classic muscle car. To overcome this monetary obstacle, some have turned to buying or making "clone cars," "tributes," and a host of other names. But what should you know before turning the wrench to build your own or take to the classified ads to find one to buy?