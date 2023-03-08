How The U.S. Military Developed A Rifle That Caused Temporary Blindness

For good or ill, the U.S. military has proven highly proficient at developing futuristic weapons to destroy enemy targets or otherwise render them combat ineffective. The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, for example, can drop 40,000 pounds of ordnance on a target without radar even seeing it's there. Laser and directed energy weapons are approaching the point where it may no longer be within the realm of science fiction. Lockheed Martin's HELSI project has shown promise in aiding the elimination of airborne threats with laser technology.

Occasionally, the answer to a problem requires more tact and care than dropping a bomb from low-orbit or burning it out of existence with a high energy laser. You can't "turn down" a bomb, but you can dial down a laser to be less-lethal and handle threats in a way that doesn't cause bodily injury to the target. This would be useful in an area with a large civilian presence, or used by law enforcement agencies to deal with riots. That's how the U.S. Air Force was able to come up with the PHaSR, a weapon straight out of Star Trek.