What The Military's New 300-KW Laser Has In Common With A Famous Album

Apparently one of the world's leading defense contractors has started taking engineering devices from everybody's sophomore dorm room. Lockheed Martin describes its latest laser-based contribution to the future of combat in terms oddly familiar to anyone who's ever tacked a certain album cover to the wall.

The Wall. See what we did there?

That's right. Per Popular Science, Richard Cordero, vice president of Lockheed, says HELSI — that's High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative to you — bears a striking resemblance to the cover of Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon." Like the album's iconic prism, the 300-kilowatt laser platform projects multiple beams at once from a single origin point, allowing it to engage several targets at once.

Solutions like HELSI offer flexibility sorely needed in 21st-century warfare. Modern anti-aircraft solutions need to be able to engage bleeding-edge drone technology and at the same time handle saturation attacks by comparatively cheap, simple munitions like bombs and mortars (and this isn't the first time the military has dabbled with laser-centric defensive munitions). Finding anything that can handle both is a serious engineering challenge.