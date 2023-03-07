Does The 2023 RAV4 Woodland Edition Prove Hybrids Can Make It Off-Road?

You can't accuse the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition of not looking the part. Bronze wheels, standard roof rails, and blacked-out lower bumpers and overfenders leave the electrified SUV looking ripe and ready for the trail, while TRD-tuned suspension and beefy Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain tires promise sure-footedness in the mud. What might leave some off-roaders uncertain, though, is Toyota's hybrid drivetrain.

Unlike the RAV4 TRD Off-Road, which has a mechanical all-wheel-drive system and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine, this Woodland Edition version of the SUV packs a far more complex hybrid arrangement. The front gets a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine and an electric motor driving the front wheels. The rear, though, is mechanically unconnected from that.

Instead, Toyota uses a separate electric motor to drive the rear wheels. The automaker calls it "Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive," and to be fair it doesn't bill it as the be-all and end-all of overlanding. Instead, it plays up its all-weather capabilities, its improvements on gravel and other low-traction surfaces, and the fact that it can deliver that without compromising life on the highway or around the city in the process.