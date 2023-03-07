ReMarkable's Keyboard Turns Its E-Paper Tablet Into A Laptop Rival With Weeks-Long Battery Life

Norwegian technology company ReMarkable has been in the business of making e-paper tablets for a long time now. Launched in 2017, the first product from the company was the eponymous "reMarkable," which received favorable reviews from consumers.

While most people who bought the reMarkable 1 loved it for being excellent at taking handwritten notes, the product did come with its share of issues. A major problem plaguing the reMarkable 1 was its slow UI and response time, and the fact that it did not support cloud syncing or handwriting recognition. In 2020, ReMarkable fixed most of these issues by launching a successor, the reMarkable 2.

For three years, the reMarkable 2 has served as the flagship e-paper tablet from the company. To enhance the utility of the tablet, reMarkable has also been adding new accessories to the list of supported products. Notable among these include the Marker Plus stylus, the reMarkable Book Folio protective sleeve, replacement marker tips, and official screen protectors.

While these accessories made living with the reMarkable 2 easier, the product still lacked official support for entering text since the device was primarily designed for handwriting and sketching. In addition, while users could connect an external Bluetooth keyboard to the reMarkable 2, the experience was not always smooth.

ReMarkable has seemingly fixed the problem plaguing the reMarkable 2 with its latest accessory. On March 7, 2023, the company launched the TypeFolio — a slim keyboard that is specifically designed to work with the reMarkable 2.