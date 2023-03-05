10 Kit Cars You Should Absolutely Stay Away From

From the time that automobiles became available to the general public, especially the Model T, inventive and clever people have modified and assembled them in myriad configurations and styles. Some of the earliest modified cars were done in line with the time-honored tradition of racing, as humans have participated in various methods of the sport for all of our history. Later modified cars sprung from the days of prohibition, with bootleggers increasing the power of their cars to get away from lawmen seeking arrest for illegal liquor production. This tradition would eventually turn into the NASCAR racing series.

The business of modified cars grew significantly in the '50s and coincided with the development of a kind of DIY project called the kit car. These come in various forms and formats but mostly include a number of prefabricated parts purchased and assembled by individuals, usually in their own garages. Some of these are kits meant to be fitted to an existing chassis while others are complete kits made for a car to be built from scratch. An example of a highly successful kit car is the Lotus 7, which was offered by Lotus founder Colin Chapman as a complete chassis and body in which the builder could install their choice of engine and gearbox. Since then dozens of models have come and gone and a few companies remain today offering excellent choices of home-built cars, such as Factory Five and Caterham. However, many of these cars over the years have been real stinkers, so here are 10 models you should stay away from.