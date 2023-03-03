A Yellow iPhone 14 Could Be Apple's Spring Surprise

Apple's latest iPhone models from the iPhone 14 lineup are just five months old. When launched back in September 2022, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models came in five color options; midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and product red. For consumers with deeper pockets, the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max variants were offered in four color options that included deep purple, gold, silver, and space black.

Despite having a broader palette of color options to choose from, sales of the lower-priced iPhones have been less than spectacular, especially in the case of the 'Plus' variant. While the lackluster shipment figures for the entry-level iPhones could be the result of many issues, Apple seems to be in no mood to let go. To attract new consumers, the company is reportedly planning to re-release the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus in a newer, attractive Yellow color option, reports Japanese tech blog, MacoTakara. The announcement came via a post on the Chinese microblogging service Weibo.

If these rumors are accurate, it would be the first time since the iPhone 11 in 2019 that Apple would offer an iPhone in yellow. The company also sold the iPhone XR in yellow a year before that. However, it remains to be seen if the rumored yellow color would be similar to the company's existing gold-colored iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.