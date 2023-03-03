Why You Probably Shouldn't Put Your Wi-Fi Router In These Places

A slow internet connection can turn the simplest tasks, like checking email or browsing the web, into a frustrating ordeal. But before you call your internet service provider to upgrade plans or purchase a new router, you'll want to make sure that your existing wireless router is in an optimal location, or at least not in a bad one. Even if a professional installed it, you may need to adjust its position to make sure it's in a more centralized location, where the signal won't be obstructed.

Everything from electrical interference to mount height can affect your connection. Realistically, the absolute best locations for your router may not be viable if your hookup is in a bad location or if the wires clash with your decor, which is okay. But on the other hand, there are definitely places in your home where you'll want to avoid setting up your wireless router at all costs.