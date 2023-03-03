The Classic Mercedes Rally Car That Tackled Some Of The World's Toughest Terrain

In the almost 140 years since Karl Benz first stuck a two-stroke engine on a steel tricycle and called it a car, the company bearing its name has had all sorts of adventures. Mercedes-Benz has been a going concern for the best part of a century and a half. In that time, they've done just about everything: Creating masterclass luxury in the Electric Age, gravel-devouring race platforms, and the occasional literal robot car. Mercedes has done everything.

All that said, whoever first thought of throwing a Mercedes onto a rally track with a roll cage and a prayer deserves extra credit for the audacity. Mercedes-Benz is still primarily a luxury car brand; engineers tend to favor chauffeuring moneyed customers through the nightlife of beautiful Stuttgart over flinging lunatics sideways through axle-deep dirt.

Still, the Rallyewagen happened. Starting in 1977, Mercedes spec'd up an SLC coupe to World Rally Championship standards and released it into the wild.