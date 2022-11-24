The True Story Behind Porsche's Safari 911

If someone told us they planned to send a Porsche 911 on a 3,000 mile blast through the mighty mountains, valleys, and forests of east Africa, we'd have said it sounded like playing hacky-sack with a Swiss watch: a silly game sure to destroy a masterpiece of engineering.

Of late, Porsche has been intent on proving us wrong. First, they tricked out a pair of 911s and sent them up a volcano in Chile. Then they introduced the 911 Dakar, a true rally monster that cleared Porsche test tracks, the dunes of the Sahara, and frozen lakes in Sweden with equal aplomb.

However, it turns out sending Porsche's poshest model to play games in the muck is a bit of a tradition for the Stuttgart-based automaker. The story starts all the way back in 1978, in the Great Rift Valley of Kenya, with a model called the Porsche 911 Safari.