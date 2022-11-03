This Custom Porsche 911 Off-Roader Is A Volcano-Storming Dream Machine

"Porsche 911 off-roader."

Sit with that phrase for a second. Really turn it over in your mind.

It doesn't sound like a real thing, does it? If we at SlashGear were to tell you that a custom Porsche 911 was about to slash the frozen slopes of the highest volcano in the whole world, you'd be forgiven for thinking we'd changed business models from "tech and auto news" to "stream of consciousness from an excitable 8 year old." It just sounds like fantasy.

It is. There isn't a Porsche 911 burning holes in the Chilean permafrost under the lowering brows of a flaming mountain. That would be silly. There are two of them.

Porsche has tricked out two top-of-the-line 911s with the guts and gear necessary to tackle Nevado Ojos del Salado, a vast complex volcano on the Chile-Argentina border. In fairness, the volcano hasn't erupted since 750 CE. Technically it did put out a massive blast of superheated steam in the 90s, but that was a while ago ... sort of.

But seriously folks, what exactly is going on here?