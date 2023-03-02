If This Galaxy Z Fold 5 Hinge Test Report Is True, Samsung May Have A Problem

You could forgive Samsung for any early durability concerns when it first launched the original Galaxy Z Fold back in 2019. After all, flexible OLED displays are a fairly new phenomenon in this form factor, and we should be happy that the tech exists at all. Still, when you're asked to pay a mortgage's worth of cash for something, you want to be sure it lasts.

Thankfully, three iterations later, we haven't seen many major, widespread issues that would have foldable enthusiasts running back to traditional smartphones. Some now swear by the Fold, accepting its love handles, crease and all. However, we're just now nearing the point where even the earliest adopters should be pressing up against Samsung's stated lifespan claims.

The hinge on the original Galaxy Fold was rated to withstand 200,000 folds, which works out to about five years if you average 110 folds per day. Five years can feel like a lifetime when it comes to smartphone ownership, but believe it or not, there's a sizable portion of consumers who don't mind going the distance until they literally can't.

Fast forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and things haven't changed much. It's still 200,000 folds minimum, though a new Elec report suggests Samsung is aiming for a hard upper limit of 300,000 in the Z Fold 5 before you might see major issues. While it still seems an acceptable number, competitors are starting to make Samsung seem stagnant by claiming much better durability.