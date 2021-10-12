Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 official durability tests revealed

While foldable devices definitely look futuristic and might even be the future of mobile, it’s also completely understandable the people will have their misgivings and doubts about the practicality of these expensive devices. In addition to price, their durability is often the biggest question mark on consumers’ minds. Although some tests and reviews have already confirmed Samsung’s claims about the strength of this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, the company isn’t missing out on the chance to show how it does its own testing to ensure your pricey investment won’t just fold after a few accidents.

There are two main concerns about the durability of foldable devices. One is the ability of the flexible screen to fold hundreds of thousands of times without breaking, while the other is whether the softer material of that panel can withstand the force of a finger, much less a stylus like the S Pen. Samsung does have lab tests for those, and it is willing to share an insider glimpse to prove it.

The company’s latest promotional video reveals the three tests that its 2021 foldables go through to ensure their durability. An environmental chamber puts the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 under different weather conditions, while the water resistance test dunks both phones under the water while they’re still playing a video. And, of course, there’s the machine-powered fold test, which was done more than 200,000 times on a device without any adverse effects.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets a fourth test designed specifically for its special feature. Another machine tests the performance of the Wacom digitizer underneath that foldable screen in all areas, especially in the gap in the middle. Samsung curiously is silent about testing just how much pressure the screen can take from that specially-designed stylus.

While these tests assure the public that Samsung at least did its homework, it’s not exactly a guarantee that the devices will survive outside of the lab. There have already been reports of the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s screen cracking at the fold after just a few days, and there might be other factors that could contribute to a foldable’s untimely demise. That said, it’s also reassuring to know that, at least in relation to other foldables, this year’s Galaxy Z generation is definitely Samsung’s strongest yet.