God Of War Ragnarok Rules This Year's BAFTA Game Awards As The Most-Nominated Game Ever
It's almost a unanimous conclusion that "God of War: Ragnarok" was one of 2022's best games. It's a continuation of Kratos' journey from the original 2018 title, which saw the supernatural fighter walk through hell and high water with his son to fulfill his wife's dying wish. "Ragnarok" expanded on the Norse-themed backdrop of the original by leaning even more heavily into Viking Age territory and lore. Once again, Kratos embarks on a quest through the nine realms with his son to make good on his original promise.
The title won several honors at The Game Awards in December 2022, including Best Narrative, Best Soundtrack, Best Action Adventure Game, and Best Performance, the last one being picked up by Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge en route to an epically long speech. Still, it couldn't beat out "Elden Ring" for the coveted Game of the Year badge, but it'll have another shot at that honor at the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards, which takes place on March 30. In fact, "Ragnarok" has been nominated for every major eligible category available.
Ragnarok is up against some stiff competition
With 14 nominations out of a possible 18, "God of War: Ragnarok" has the chance to pick up more awards in a single year than any other game before it. Interestingly, six of the game's voice actors are competing for wins in performance-related categories. It'll be considered for Best Animation, Best Artistic Achievement, Best Audio Achievement, Best Game, Best Game Design, Best Music, Best Narrative, Best Performer in a Leading Role (Christopher Judge, Sunni Suljic), Best Performer in a Supporting Role (Danielle Bisutti, Adam J. Harrington, Laya Deleon Hayes, and Ryan Hurst), Best Technical Achievement, and EE's Game of the Year. "Elden Ring" is poised to be the second most decorated game at this show with eight nominations of its own.
Even if "Ragnarok" only wins a few of them, this universal acclaim is a testament to the game's top-to-bottom quality, from its satisfying gameplay and rich story to the fantastical imagining of a mythological nordic world and a memorable cast of characters to fill it. While most of the awards will be decided by a media panel, fans can vote for the EE Game of the Year, which in addition to "God of War: Ragnarok" includes nominees "Elden Ring," "Horizon Forbidden West," "Immortality," "Marvel Snap," and "Stray." You can catch the ceremony streaming live on Twitch at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on March 30.