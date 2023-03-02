God Of War Ragnarok Rules This Year's BAFTA Game Awards As The Most-Nominated Game Ever

It's almost a unanimous conclusion that "God of War: Ragnarok" was one of 2022's best games. It's a continuation of Kratos' journey from the original 2018 title, which saw the supernatural fighter walk through hell and high water with his son to fulfill his wife's dying wish. "Ragnarok" expanded on the Norse-themed backdrop of the original by leaning even more heavily into Viking Age territory and lore. Once again, Kratos embarks on a quest through the nine realms with his son to make good on his original promise.

The title won several honors at The Game Awards in December 2022, including Best Narrative, Best Soundtrack, Best Action Adventure Game, and Best Performance, the last one being picked up by Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge en route to an epically long speech. Still, it couldn't beat out "Elden Ring" for the coveted Game of the Year badge, but it'll have another shot at that honor at the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards, which takes place on March 30. In fact, "Ragnarok" has been nominated for every major eligible category available.