Tecno's Phantom V Fold Smartphone Shows That Little Brands Can Hit Big Too

Of late, Chinese smartphone brands have been quite aggressive with plans for their foldable smartphones. In fact, there has been a flurry of activity in this space with companies like Oppo, Honor, and Motorola (which is owned by Lenovo and therefore is Chinese) making several announcements in this regard. Oppo, for example, recently announced the international launch of its Find N2 lineup, and Honor did the same with its Magic Vs foldable smartphone. OnePlus has already confirmed plans for its foldable smartphones in the second half of 2023, and Motorola is also pressing ahead with similar plans.

While these well-known companies have been perfecting their foldable smartphone game before going up against Samsung, almost no one expected Tecno, a little-known company from China, to do the same. Tecno might not be a familiar brand in the West, but the company has had modest success in emerging markets like India, South East Asia, and, particularly, several African countries. The company, along with its sister brand iTel, is so focused on these markets it doesn't even sell its smartphones in its home China.

At MWC 2023, this little-known Chinese smartphone brand surprised everyone by launching its first foldable smartphone, the Tecno Phantom V Fold. And by the looks of it, the company has done an excellent job at it, especially considering that this was the company's maiden attempt at a foldable smartphone.