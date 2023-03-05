Bonnie And Clyde's Iconic Car: How Much It's Worth Today

The legend of Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Chestnut Barrow is one of life's great mysteries. Perhaps their undying loyalty to each other until death parted them (quite literally) struck a nerve with a country beaten down by the Great Depression. Or maybe the public saw them as Robin-Hood-types stealing from the deep-pocketed banking institutions, which many blamed for the stock market crash and ensuing societal chaos.

The exploits of the gun moll and her beau were plastered across the front page of newspapers across the country at the time. Since then, Hollywood has done its fair share of perpetuating a romanticized version of Bonnie and Clyde, so much so that the criminal duo will likely remain steeped in pop culture infamy forever.

In truth, Bonnie, Clyde, and their gang of outlaws weren't all that great at robbing. Sure, they once broke five guys out of prison in Texas, and were known to kidnap and ransom people, but according to several sources, they never got more than $1,500 from a bank job. Despite the myth that they only robbed from the rich, they were just as prone to holding up gas stations and grocery stores owned by private citizens, where the haul was usually only a few bucks.

In fact, they lived from job to job and frequently had to rob vending machines just to get food money. They were good at killing, though. By the end of their career, the FBI believed they were responsible for killing 13 people.