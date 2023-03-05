5 Cars Owned By Coldplay's Guy Berryman That Prove He Has Great Taste

As well as being the bassist for rock band Coldplay, Guy Berryman is an avid car collector. But instead of filling his garage in the English countryside with the latest, greatest hypercars — or indeed playing it safe with a collection that looks like everyone else's — Berryman likes to go his own way.

This is a collection that consists mostly of European sports cars from the 1950s, 60s and 70s, but also features the relatively modern Bugatti Veyron. It's a collection that began with his father's Triumph TR3, which the Coldplay star acquired in his twenties, he told The Rake.

Since then, and with the phenomenal success of Coldplay — nine U.K. number one albums and over 100 million sales — Berryman's car collection has expanded. It features a restored Jaguar E-Type, several classic Ferraris, a one-of-nine Porsche 356, and a storied Italian curiosity in the form of the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada.

There's also a Lamborghini Miura, a 1968 Porsche 911, an Alpine A220 that raced at Le Mans, and a Lancia Flaminia Sport Zagato that Berryman says is unique, owing to its factory-fitted covered headlights.