Why Henry Cavill Loves The Peugeot 206

Henry Cavill, who you may know as Geralt from Netflix's "The Witcher" or for his role as "Superman," is pretty recognizable. However, his first car is a touch more inconspicuous. While many celebrities are spotted behind the wheel of a Ferrari, Porsche, or Range Rover, Cavill opted for something with a far lower profile. He bought pretty much the same kind of hatchback as every other British teenager in his age group.

His choice of car isn't the only thing shockingly down-to-earth about Cavill. The man also builds his own PCs, and has developed a bit of a cult following around his desktop designing antics. Then again, Cavill is still a multi-millionaire, so he can basically knock out every gamer's dream build every time he gets the screwdrivers out.

There's no trawling the internet for deals on parts, or compromising on things like the case, just so you have an extra $50 to dump on the CPU. Cavill builds them well, and he builds them with whatever parts he feels like getting.

Although he goes high-end with his custom desktop builds, and despite the fact he had just finished filming a major movie at the time, Cavill opted for a relatively cheap first set of wheels. It was a special edition Peugeot 206, and he loved it enough to keep it for close to a decade and a half, even when his garage was filling up with some of the world's most desirable cars.