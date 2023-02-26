Apple's Moonshot Lab Is Its Biggest Secret, But Details Still Just Leaked

According to Merriam-Webster, a "Moonshot" was originally another term for "long shot," something that did not have much chance of paying off. Since then, the term has evolved to cover lofty and ambitious projects, many of which still have a slim chance of going anywhere. Still, the occasional moonshot that lands has such a huge payoff that tech companies dedicate highly funded departments packed with highly talented individuals to them.

Apple is one of those companies, and its moonshot division is called the "Exploratory Design Group," or XDG for short. If you haven't heard of it before, there's a good reason for that. Apple is a highly secretive company, and XDG is a highly secretive department within that highly secretive company, at least according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This is understandable, as the technologies it is researching are potentially game-changing enough to take a huge gamble on. Previous payoffs have reportedly included better battery technology in the iPhone and Apple's in-house low-power processors.

Gurman has helped lift the lid on Apple's most secretive department, its current big project, and some other things it is currently working on. While the exact details are still scarce, this recent leak gives us a good idea of what we might see in Apple hardware sometime down the road.