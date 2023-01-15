How To Use Your Apple Watch As A Glucose Monitor

Though the Apple Watch can't monitor your blood glucose levels on its own, there are some glucose monitors on the market that are able to send alerts to your iPhone. This vital feature warns diabetics about an impending high or low blood glucose emergency, giving them time to get help. In some cases, these alerts can also be delivered to an Apple Watch — and that may be a life-saving capability, as outlined by CNET's Justin Eastzer. In a November 2022 editorial, Eastzer revealed that an alert from his continuous glucose monitor sent to his Apple Watch woke him up in the middle of the night just in time for him to get some sugar in his system before he passed out from dangerously low blood glucose levels.

As Eastzer's story revealed, a diabetic may be only minutes away from a life-threatening health situation, which is why getting a real-time alert is so important. Because an Apple Watch is strapped on your wrist, it may prove more useful than an alert sent to a phone. In order to get the alerts on your smartwatch, however, you'll need a glucose monitor that is compatible. In Eastzer's case, it appears he was using a Dexcom G6. However, there are a few other options on the market, too, such as the Eversense CGM.

If you want to use your Apple Watch as a way to record your blood glucose data — but not necessarily as a way to get real-time alerts — there are some other options from companies like One Drop. Unlike a continuous glucose monitor, however, these systems won't proactively monitor your blood sugar levels and send warnings to the smartwatch.