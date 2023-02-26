Xiaomi 13 Pro Review: The Complete Package

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. It has a 50MP f/1.9 main lens with a massive 1-inch sensor. It also has a 50MP f/2.0 telephoto lens a 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera. All of the photos in this section below were captured with the Xiaomi 13 Pro's back-facing camera array.

Steve Smith/SlashGear

You get two different photo styles, Leica Vibrant (the default) and Leica Authentic. Leica vibrant produces punchy colors similar to Samsung's Galaxy S-series of devices. Leica Authentic gives you more true-to-life colors, but to me felt bland in use. I suspect most people will stick to the default settings.

SteveSmith/Slash Gear

The main lens is extremely capable and results in some great shots. The 1-inch camera provides a natural depth of field to your images creating DSLR-type bokeh to its shots. Color accuracy was spot-on and very true to life.

Steve Smith/SlashGear

Pictures taken at night and in dimly lit environments result in solid photos, so long as you're able to stand reasonably still. Above you'll see a relatively dimly-lit hallway, and below you'll see a photo captured outdoors at night. Both are handheld shots captured without the assistance of a tripod.

Steve Smith/SlashGear

The hallway was much dimmer than the picture looks and the building was taken after the sun had gone down completely. There is a bit of noise in the sky, but overall I think it's a great shot.

Steve Smith/SlashGear

Xiaomi touts its portrait mode on this device and while it is capable, I found it to be a bit restricting. You get a variety of portrait options, but it crops so close to the subject that I had to back up further than I was used to or wanted to.