OnePlus Nord 3 May Launch By June 2023, Specs Detailed In Fresh Leak

Until 2020, OnePlus was mostly known for its strategy of launching affordable flagships at eye-popping prices. This business strategy primarily involved the company offering high-end flagship-level features at a lower price than offerings from premium brands. The strategy paid off, and OnePlus was able to wean away a sizable number of consumers from premium brands. OnePlus' target consumers included people who wanted to enjoy the experience of a flagship phone — but did not want to pay the premium price tag attached to them. This strategy resulted in the company focusing only on affordable flagship devices in the first few years of its existence.

While this strategy worked well for a while, OnePlus was also quick to realize that it had to move beyond making just affordable flagships and widen its product portfolio. As a result, the company has been strengthening its mid-range portfolio for the past couple of years. The process started in 2020 with the launch of the OnePlus Nord series. The first device from the lineup was the OnePlus Nord, which offered high-end features at a more affordable price point than OnePlus's flagship devices of the time. In 2021, OnePlus announced a successor to the first generation Nord and called it the OnePlus Nord 2, and in 2022, the company announced the OnePlus Nord 2T.

Following the launch of the OnePlus 11 series a few weeks ago, we now have the first indications of the company readying the launch of the Nord 3. Noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration with Indian publication MySmartPrice recently revealed the expected specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3.