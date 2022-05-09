A OnePlus Nord 2T Unboxing Video Leaked Just Days Before Its Supposed Launch
In case you didn't already know, OnePlus is expected to release a successor to last year's OnePlus Nord 2 later this month. However, instead of being called the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus seems to have decided to market this phone as the OnePlus Nord 2T. This is probably OnePlus hinting that the Nord 2T only features incremental upgrades over the OnePlus Nord 2 in terms of hardware. This idea was made all the more plausible as a OnePlus Nord 2T appeared in a new detailed unboxing video.
In the video posted by Dubai-based YouTuber Sahil Karoul, it is claimed that the OnePlus Nord 2T is already available for purchase in the UAE. At the time of publishing this article, however, the phone doesn't seem to have been listed on OnePlus' UAE website yet. We were also unable to independently verify Sahil's claims about the availability of the OnePlus Nord 2T in Dubai. The video posted by Sahil, however, appears genuine, and we have very little reason to believe that the device inside the box is, indeed, the OnePlus Nord 2T.
OnePlus Nord 2T: A few specifications
Contrary to earlier belief, the OnePlus Nord 2T does not seem to be an entirely fresh smartphone lineup from the company. Instead, as mentioned earlier in this article, this is far more likely a third-generation "pure" OnePlus Nord smartphone that chronologically succeeds the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus Nord 2. The Nord2T shares many similarities with its immediate predecessor such as a front facade that is virtually indistinguishable from the Nord 2.
The Nord 2 T's rear panel looks considerably different from the Nord 2, with the most significant change being the beefier-looking camera bump. However, the camera hardware is unchanged, as noted by the unboxing video host Sahil, who claims that the phone features the same 50MP IMX 766 sensor as last year's model. Even the 8MP ultrawide camera and the 2MP depth sensor supposedly use the same sensor. Because of this, it seems likely that the Nord 2T will not offer significant camera-centric improvements over the outgoing model.
As rumored, the OnePlus Nord 2T also seems to get the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, making it the first smartphone to do so. This chipset is a logical successor to the Dimensity 1200 SoC that powered the Nord 2. While OnePlus has retained the 4,500 mAh battery on the Nord 2T, the charging speeds do appear to be an improvement from 65W last year to 80W in 2022. Also retained from last year is the 6.43-inch, 90Hz AMOLED panel.
What else to expect from the OnePlus Nord 2T
In his video, Sahil talks about the possibility of the OnePlus Nord 2T offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, with 128GB and 256GB storage. Like its predecessors, the Nord 2T does not feature a microSD card slot. For those interested in benchmarks, the Nord 2T performed rather ordinarily with GeekBench and posted scores of 719 in the single-core test and 2,760 for the multi-core test. In the AnTuTu test, the phone managed to score 622,964 points.
It would appear that at launch, the OnePlus Nord2T will likely run OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Like its predecessor, the Nord2T almost certainly supports 5G networks and should see an official unveiling in the next few days.
When launched, the OnePlus Nord 2T will effectively replace the Nord 2 as OnePlus's bread and butter mid-range smartphone. We expect the device to be priced at around the Rs 26,000 mark ($335) in India, which is the same price at which the Nord 2 launched.