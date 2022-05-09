A OnePlus Nord 2T Unboxing Video Leaked Just Days Before Its Supposed Launch

Contrary to earlier belief, the OnePlus Nord 2T does not seem to be an entirely fresh smartphone lineup from the company. Instead, as mentioned earlier in this article, this is far more likely a third-generation "pure" OnePlus Nord smartphone that chronologically succeeds the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus Nord 2. The Nord2T shares many similarities with its immediate predecessor such as a front facade that is virtually indistinguishable from the Nord 2.

The Nord 2 T's rear panel looks considerably different from the Nord 2, with the most significant change being the beefier-looking camera bump. However, the camera hardware is unchanged, as noted by the unboxing video host Sahil, who claims that the phone features the same 50MP IMX 766 sensor as last year's model. Even the 8MP ultrawide camera and the 2MP depth sensor supposedly use the same sensor. Because of this, it seems likely that the Nord 2T will not offer significant camera-centric improvements over the outgoing model.

As rumored, the OnePlus Nord 2T also seems to get the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, making it the first smartphone to do so. This chipset is a logical successor to the Dimensity 1200 SoC that powered the Nord 2. While OnePlus has retained the 4,500 mAh battery on the Nord 2T, the charging speeds do appear to be an improvement from 65W last year to 80W in 2022. Also retained from last year is the 6.43-inch, 90Hz AMOLED panel.