OnePlus Nord 2 5G released in full, with a free Stadia package

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G was revealed today and released with a ship date of “within 5 days”. This device isn’t necessarily meant for people living in the USA, mind you, as it’s part of the Nord collection launching in the UK, while the USA gets “N” line Nord phones. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will appear in Gray Sierra and Blue Haze color options with two options for capacity and RAM: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage or 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Both versions include a Google Stadia Premiere Edition (controller and Chromecast, for a limited time) – neat.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G has a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution (410ppi), with a 20:9 aspect ratio. This device’s display supports 90Hz image refresh, sRGB color, and Display P3. Hardware buttons include an alert slider, volume rocker, and power button.

Software included is OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11 running with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI CPU, ARM G77 MC9 GPU, and options for RAM and storage. At launch, OnePlus shows the 8 and 12GB RAM options, but there’ll also be a 6GB RAM version at some point in the future. All RAM is LPDDR4X. Options for internal storage include 128GB and 256GB UFS3.1.

Connectivity bands for mobile data include standard fare for GSM, WCDMA, and LTE, as well as NR NSA: N1, N3, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N41, N78, and NR SA: N1, N3, N7, N20, N28, N78, N41, N8.

Cameras at the back of this device include a 50MP main camera (Sony IMX766) with OIS, 8MP ultra wide camera with a 119.7-degree FoV, EIS, and a 2MP mono lens. There’s also an impressive front-facing camera, with the 32MP Sony IMX615.

There’s a 4500mAh battery inside (dual cell) with Wap Charge 65 compatibility. This device has an in-display fingerprint sensor, sensor core, proximity sensor, SAR sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, accelerometer, and hardware connectivity with USB 2.0 Type-C. There’s also a dual nano-SIM card tray (and no microSD card support).

The least expensive version of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G at launch in the UK is the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage size version for 399GBP. The 12GB + 256GB version is also available at launch for 469GBP. Both versions appear (at launch) to include the “Stadia Premiere Edition White” for free, assuming you’re buying from the OnePlus store online and the offer still stands.