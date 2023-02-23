Geely Galaxy Concept Is An Electric Car To Make America Jealous
The CES in January 2023 saw a number of odd concept cars launch: from Peugeot's absurd, hyper-futuristic Inception Concept, and the Sony and Honda collaboration that seeks to put gaming tech into vehicles, to the more realistic RAM Revolution BEV Concept that actually boasts practicality. These companies all plan to use the technology demonstrated in the concept cars to bolster their consumer offerings.
While it's clear that electric vehicles have firmly grabbed hold of the U.S. auto space, the foreign efforts to tackle electrification are just as impressive. After all, as EV Volumes' data shows, China is the biggest market for electric vehicles by a large margin. Most of the EV sales in China still belong to Tesla, but manufacturers like BYD are stepping things up, especially in the budget and PHEV sectors.
With legislation starting to consider regulating the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles, and a booming market to support EV sales, it's easy to see why auto makers are hopping onto the bandwagon. The latest concept by Chinese automaker Geely hopes to pave the way towards a strong electric future in the premium mid-range market.
The Geely Galaxy lineup to challenge premium designs
On February 23, 2023, Geely Auto Group announced the Galaxy Light concept and a new Galaxy lineup of electrified vehicles, consisting of seven products under two different ranges.
Four long-range, hybrid-electric vehicles will be launched under the Galaxy L name — starting with the L7 SUV and the L6 sedan, which will start shipping by Q2 and Q3 2023. Three more models will be launched under the fully-electric Galaxy E range, starting with the Galaxy E8, which should start delivery in Q4 of 2023.
The interior of the Galaxy Light, which will likely change in production models, is far more down-to-earth than in the likes of the Peugeot Inception Concept, even if it still features a user interface completely devoid of tactile feedback.
Geely is almost certainly leveraging its relationship with premium brands like Volvo and Polestar to bring this new range to life. As far as design goes, the sporty looks of the Galaxy Light are premium enough to rival the likes of the Audi e-tron GT or Porsche Taycan, even if the performance might not stack up.
Geely claims the production Galaxy L7 will be able to reach 60 mph in just 7.5 seconds, and have a top speed of around 125 mph — certainly not record-breaking, but not terrible for an SUV. Perhaps slightly more impressive, the Galaxy L7 should have fuel economy figures of around 45 mpg, and a total range of 851 miles.