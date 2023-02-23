Geely Galaxy Concept Is An Electric Car To Make America Jealous

On February 23, 2023, Geely Auto Group announced the Galaxy Light concept and a new Galaxy lineup of electrified vehicles, consisting of seven products under two different ranges.

Four long-range, hybrid-electric vehicles will be launched under the Galaxy L name — starting with the L7 SUV and the L6 sedan, which will start shipping by Q2 and Q3 2023. Three more models will be launched under the fully-electric Galaxy E range, starting with the Galaxy E8, which should start delivery in Q4 of 2023.

The interior of the Galaxy Light, which will likely change in production models, is far more down-to-earth than in the likes of the Peugeot Inception Concept, even if it still features a user interface completely devoid of tactile feedback.

Geely is almost certainly leveraging its relationship with premium brands like Volvo and Polestar to bring this new range to life. As far as design goes, the sporty looks of the Galaxy Light are premium enough to rival the likes of the Audi e-tron GT or Porsche Taycan, even if the performance might not stack up.

Geely claims the production Galaxy L7 will be able to reach 60 mph in just 7.5 seconds, and have a top speed of around 125 mph — certainly not record-breaking, but not terrible for an SUV. Perhaps slightly more impressive, the Galaxy L7 should have fuel economy figures of around 45 mpg, and a total range of 851 miles.