Instagram Co-Founders' AI News App Is Live And Open To Everyone

Artifact's core offer is personalization. Rather than getting into the difficult, sometimes ethically murky waters of third-party sponsored news or verifications for cash, Artifact will collect usage data and use an algorithm to deliver a personalized news feed that fits the user's interests and suits their reading habits.

Artifact's official tagline is "A personalized news feed powered by artificial intelligence." Astute observers will note that several of the big names in digital news already offer those things: Facebook has been personalizing its News Feed for the best part of a decade, and Google started using personal data to customize the audio news available through its AI-powered Google Assistant back in 2020.

That being the case, Artifact's success is likely to depend on execution rather than innovation. Artifact intends to differentiate itself from the competition through superior content curation, avoiding filter bubbles in favor of providing a range of news from different sources and tracking how users interact. If Artifact can deliver on that idea, it may well outcompete current news giants as a superior source of reliable information.