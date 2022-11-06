Twitter Verification Should Be Free For One Simple Reason

The entire purpose of the blue checkmark is to prove that the person or brand that is communicating is actually who you think they are. Twitter is full of fan accounts, parody accounts, and straight up phony accounts. Sometimes it's a joke, but other times it's for nefarious purposes. Early in my tech career, I was taken by someone posing as an executive for a phone manufacturer. This happens all the time. Musk also notes that this happens all the time.

That already happens very frequently — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

If you don't know for certain who you are talking to, there is unlikely to be rational discourse. If Musk wants Twitter to be the ultimate town hall where free speech reigns supreme, the best way he can do that is by making sure the people who are putting information out are in fact real people.

It's not Elon Musk's fault that Twitter users turned the blue checkmark into some kind of status symbol. But it is Musk's fault if he perpetuates that myth. Not that Musk has a problem with perpetuating myths, mind you.