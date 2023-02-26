The Games Xbox Series X|S Fans Say They Regret Buying

Owning an Xbox Series X|S console also means needing to buy some games to test out on it. Plenty of players tend to have massive libraries of games, some of which they'll never play. While this can just be due to a lack of time, the culprit might be the game itself. Some owners of Xbox consoles shared their thoughts on some games they regret buying, and there are some quite surprising titles on the list.

There's a large library of available games for both consoles, and Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass supplements that library nicely. Instead of simply buying each and every game, users are able to pay for a subscription and play some games for free — as long as they remain in the library.

While Xbox Game Pass is pretty great, lots of games are still sold outside of it. Recent AAA titles usually need their time in the spotlight before becoming part of a subscription service. As a result, Xbox gamers spend a pretty penny on making sure their game collections are filled to the brim, but many of them have some buyer's remorse. Here are some of the games that Reddit users regret buying.