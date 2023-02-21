Most Common Nintendo Switch Bluetooth Audio Problems And How To Fix Them

It can take some time — up to 40 seconds or more — for the Bluetooth item you're attempting to pair to show up in your Switch's list of detected devices, so don't panic if you don't spot it right away. If, however, you've waited longer than that 40-second maximum and still aren't seeing what you want, there are some things you need to check.

First, make sure the Bluetooth device is turned on and is in pairing mode or is otherwise discoverable. The process for this will differ depending on your device. As well, yYour Bluetooth device may just not be compatible. According to Nintendo, the Switch will only pair with "A2DP" profiles using "SBC" codecs — so double-check those specs before attempting to connect.

Of course, the Bluetooth device may be out of juice, in which case you'll need to charge it and try again later. If that still hasn't solved your project, the device's firmware may need an update. Check the device's manual or website for information on how to look for and install updates if you need to. There may be outside interference with the Bluetooth signal, too, in which case you should turn off any other Bluetooth devices that may be causing issues and try again. If the problem persists, you may need to try using a different internet access point for your Switch.