The World's Largest VW Bug Is Even Bigger Than A Hummer, And Looks Like The Real Deal

Have you noticed how father-and-son teams have gone viral recently? For instance, a dotting Vietnamese dad built his son a miniaturized Lamborghini Sian roadster using discarded wood from fallen trees. What's impressive is it only took him 65 days to make the entire thing from scratch, and it can reach up to 15 mph (25 kph) using a small electric motor.

However, a particular father-and-son team in Gardena, California, made something better. Tired of being dwarfed by larger cars on California's many scenic highways, Scott Tuppler and his dad reimagined a VW Bug unlike anything we've seen before. No, we're not talking about converting a classic VW Beetle into an EV.

Instead, Tuppler's VW Bug is bigger than a Hummer, yet looks exactly like the genuine article. Lovingly called the "Huge Bug," this giant classic Beetle has more room, plenty of usable power, and heaping doses of feel-good retro vibes.