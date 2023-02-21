Nothing Phone 1 Gets Android 13-Powered OS 1.5 Update - Here's What It Includes

In July 2022, London-based consumer electronics upstart Nothing launched a new smartphone called the Nothing Phone (1). Backed by former OnePlus CEO Carl Pei, Nothing's first smartphone stood out because of its unconventional design elements and its focus on high-quality materials.

The most talked about facet of the phone is the Glyph Interface — an array of illuminating LEDs that adorn the phone's transparent rear panel. Depending on which side of the divide you are, the Glyph interface could either be a mere gimmick, or praised as a functional design element.

Aside from this unusual feature, the Nothing Phone (1) generally received favorable reviews from users and tech reviewers alike. Most appreciated the device's snappy hardware, the high-quality 120Hz display, and the largely bug-free software experience.

At its launch, the Nothing Phone (1) ran the pilot edition of the company's custom Android skin called Nothing OS. The first version of Nothing OS was based on Android 12, which was announced with a promise of three years of major Android updates.

Seven months into its launch, Nothing is keeping its word and has started rolling out a new version of Nothing OS — labeled Nothing OS 1.5.2 update, and based on Android 13 — for Phone (1) users across the globe. This rollout comes a little over a month after the company rolled out a Beta version of Android 13-based Nothing OS to testers around the globe.