The Unexpected Green Consequences Of Self-Driving Cars

Self-driving cars have become a hot-button topic in recent years, as the potentially-revolutionary technology rides the EV flow into our garages. Self-driving technology is lauded by proponents as tech that will make roads safer for everyone, while the other side of the arguments sees the glaring, sometimes devastating, flaws in the likes of Tesla's Full Self Driving, and aptly respond with more trepidation.

Whether you're for or against self-driving cars, it's easy to see the attraction. According to a study by the NHTSA, 94% of motor vehicle accidents surveyed were attributed to the driver, so perhaps removing humans from behind the wheel will reduce the likelihood of traffic accidents.

Regardless of whether or not self-driving vehicles are the solution to road-traffic accidents, auto-makers don't seem to be planning to stop development of the technology any time soon. Research out of MIT, however, seems to suggest that self-driving vehicles may detract from the low-emissions aspirations of EVs, thanks to the high energy demands of the on-board computers used to compute self-driving data.