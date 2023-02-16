Ram Warns 300,000 Truck Owners Not To Park Inside Over Fire Recall Risk
Recalls have a nasty habit of popping up during the most inopportune times. It's part of the reality of manufacturing vehicles at a large scale and at best it's very inconvenient to take time out of your day to schedule a fix at the dealership. At worst, you may be advised to not drive your vehicle until the problem is fixed, as was the case with the Takata airbag recalls that affected vehicles from multiple major manufacturers.
Yesterday, Stellantis, the parent company of Ram Trucks, said in a press release that a number of its trucks are impacted by a recall that covers a potential fire risk. It's advising the owners of the affected trucks to avoid parking inside where the affected part may pose a greater risk to life and property should it catch fire. Fortunately, Stellantis says that no one has been injured to its knowledge. The recall covers 306,165 trucks in the United States, 21,988 trucks in Canada, and 12,590 trucks in other regions.
Only diesel trucks are affected
The press release states that the intake heater relay on 6.7-liter Cummins diesel-equipped trucks may overheat and potentially catch fire. Intake heaters heat up the air going into a diesel engine, aiding combustion and shortening the time it takes to start the vehicle in cold weather.
The trucks equipped with this part are 2021 to 2023 model year Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks, as well as the chassis cab 3500, 4500, and 5500 trucks. The gasoline-equipped models are not part of the recall. Five fires have already occurred while the vehicle was running, and one occurred while the vehicle was off.
If you are unclear whether or not your truck is part of the recall, you can input the VIN of your Ram into the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration's website to be sure. Recalled parts are usually replaced free of charge and require the owner to schedule an appointment with the vehicle's respective dealership to fix the issue. Owners of affected trucks will start receiving notifications of the recall directly in March, according to Stellantis.