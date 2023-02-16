Ram Warns 300,000 Truck Owners Not To Park Inside Over Fire Recall Risk

Recalls have a nasty habit of popping up during the most inopportune times. It's part of the reality of manufacturing vehicles at a large scale and at best it's very inconvenient to take time out of your day to schedule a fix at the dealership. At worst, you may be advised to not drive your vehicle until the problem is fixed, as was the case with the Takata airbag recalls that affected vehicles from multiple major manufacturers.

Yesterday, Stellantis, the parent company of Ram Trucks, said in a press release that a number of its trucks are impacted by a recall that covers a potential fire risk. It's advising the owners of the affected trucks to avoid parking inside where the affected part may pose a greater risk to life and property should it catch fire. Fortunately, Stellantis says that no one has been injured to its knowledge. The recall covers 306,165 trucks in the United States, 21,988 trucks in Canada, and 12,590 trucks in other regions.