Every Extra Feature You Get With The Sharp And Affordable 2023 Volkswagen Jetta Sport

The Volkswagen Jetta has always been a hit among those looking for an affordable ride. The most affordable model in the automaker's U.S. line-up, pricing kicks off from just $20,665 (plus destination) in 2023. That's less than half what the average new car sold for in America last year.

At a time when budgets are tight — and dealer markups still common — the thought of a brand new car for just over $20k certainly seems appealing. Especially one with confirmed practicality, like a healthy 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space, the reassurance of a four-year/50,000-mile limited warranty, and two years/20,000 miles of complimentary maintenance.

At the same time, though, there are some good reasons why opening your wallet a little wider and stepping up from the base Jetta S to the 2023 Jetta Sport might be worth considering. VW's Sport trim adds $890 to the sticker price, taking the total to $21,555 (plus destination). However, you get some notable improvements inside and out for your money.