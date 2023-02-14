Why The U.S. Army Is Building A Robot That Can Punch Like A Mantis Shrimp

A surprising amount of technology is inspired by animals. Raptors packing Sidewinder missiles shoot down the occasional suspicious balloon. Scientists deploy robotic sloths to collect vital ecological data. Spot the mechanical dog patrols for malefactors on a Hyundai factory floor.

That said, humans tend to pick classically charismatic animals when it comes to branding. Predatory birds and venomous snakes are cool. Loyal dogs and fuzzy sloths are cute. An unbiased observer might not, therefore, automatically expect the U.S. Army to fund research into replicating the behavior of a reef-dwelling shrimp.

And yet, the Army reports that studies are underway to mimic the explosive power — not the snap of a cobra or the bite of a great white — from the punch delivered by the small crustacean. What may sound like textbook government overspending is actually an in-depth study of one of the most remarkable reactions in the animal kingdom, one that could potentially reshape the design strategy of military and civilian equipment worldwide.