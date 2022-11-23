How A Sloth Robot That Could Save The World's Most Endangered Species

When we talk about solutions to the pressing concerns of deforestation, mass extinction, and climate change, we tend to think big. Designers try to engineer electric airliners. Drought-ridden countries call down artificial rain. The world is facing wide-ranging ecological problems. Big, fast, comprehensive solutions seem called for.

Georgia Tech has a modest proposal: what about small and slow instead?

Last year, the university completed a lengthy study based on what can only be described as a robot sloth. The adorable arboreal machine spent 13 months creeping slowly through the canopy of the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Charming visitors and gathering data, the sensibly nicknamed SlothBot "embraced slowness as a design principle" in the words of designer Magnus Egerstedt. Equipped with solar panels and an innovative low-energy design, SlothBot both collected vital observations on the weather, water levels, and degree of carbon monoxide in its 30-acre stomping grounds. It also outperformed its projected lifespan: its team at Georgia Tech expected a few months of function and got over a year.

In short, something as seemingly silly as an artificial sloth may in fact represent a future platform for long-term, low-energy solutions to anthropogenic ecological havoc.