Ram's Premature Electrification Ad Is Being Called One Of Super Bowl 2023's Funniest Commercials

When it comes to the idea of buying an electric vehicle, are you held back by range anxiety? The phrase refers to concerns some consumers have about whether an EV's battery will be able to get them where they need to go or if it will leave them stranded many miles from the nearest charging station. There are some portable solutions to help alleviate this concern, of course, but recharging a car takes more time than popping open a gas cap and pouring in a canister of gasoline, which makes it particularly annoying when you're not expecting the downtime.

Ram acknowledged this concern in its Super Bowl 2023 commercial, which many say was the most hilarious advertisement to air during this year's Big Game. The commercial mimics an entirely different type of TV ad, teasing viewers about their "premature electrification" and the solution to their problem — one that, in this case, comes in the form of the upcoming and eagerly anticipated 2024 Ram REV 1500 rather than a small blue pill.