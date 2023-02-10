The Easy Way To Set Up Microsoft Outlook On Your Android Phone

When you try to add a new account to the Outlook app and enter a non-Google or Yahoo email address that you own, you may be asked whether you'd like to set it up as an IMAP or POP account. According to Microsoft, IMAP lets you access your email anytime and anywhere, regardless of device. It doesn't actually download the email message but lets you view it directly from the email service. POP, on the other hand, downloads all your incoming messages from the email service and deletes it from the source permanently. For the purposes of accessing your email on an Android phone (as well as on your other gadgets), using the IMAP email retrieval method is preferred because you'll have more flexibility. Note, however, that only emails will be synced this way; calendar events or contacts will be left behind. Here's how:

Navigate to the Add account page, type in your email address, and hit Continue. Choose the IMAP option. Type in your password, your desired display name, and a description of the email address. Switch the Advanced Settings toggle to the on position and enter your password and server settings. To finalize the process, tap the checkmark icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

The username and password fields for the incoming and outgoing server sections should be your full email address and email password respectively, and, depending on your email provider, most text fields should automatically populate with the right settings. If you're running into issues, reach out to your email provider or administrator for guidance. You can also get in-app help from Outlook by tapping the icon in the top-left corner of the screen, hitting the question mark icon from the menu panel, and selecting "Contact Outlook mobile support" under the Help section.