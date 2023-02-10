The Samsung Galaxy Hidden Lock Screen Feature Users Probably Never Notice
The South Korean tech giant Samsung is one of the most popular smartphone makers in the world, and for good reasons. First, the company manufactures smartphones for all segments. Whether you purchase a mid-premium phone or a flagship, Samsung has you covered. While that is true for some of the other brands, what differentiates Samsung is the software experience it provides to users.
Over the years, the company has worked extensively on One UI to improve and load it with useful features. But what's interesting is that the company also packs several hidden features that users might not notice immediately. Today, we'll talk about one such feature of the Galaxy Note phones and the recent Galaxy S Ultra variants. Samsung released the last Note series in 2020, i.e., Galaxy Note 20 series. However, in 2022, the company released the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which borrowed many features and design characteristics from the Galaxy Note series, including the S-Pen. The latest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, continues that tradition.
Thanks to the S-Pen, Galaxy S22 Ultra users can take notes, use markup tools or screenshots or images, sign PDFs, convert their handwriting to text, and edit photos/videos with ease. Although you need to open particular apps to perform some of these tasks, Samsung has integrated note-taking capability deep into One UI. The Galaxy S22/S23 Ultra comes with Screen Off Memo, a feature that allows you to take notes on the lock screen without opening the Samsung Notes app. Here's how to enable and use the hidden feature.
Enable and use Screen Off Memo
As mentioned earlier, the Screen Off Memo feature on the Galaxy S series Ultra variants allows you to write notes/memos while the screen is off. Simply remove the S-Pen from the housing and start writing. Although the feature is turned on by default, here is how you can check its status on your phone.
- Open the Settings menu from the app tray or the shortcut in the quick actions section.
- Scroll and select S-Pen to open the stylus-related settings.
- Check whether the switch next to Screen Off Memo is on or off. If it's off, press it to enable the feature. If it's on, you're good to go.
The Screen Off Memo feature is brilliant for jotting down sudden ideas that cross your mind or noting an email address or contact in a hurry. Here's how to use the feature.
- Lock your Samsung Galaxy S22/S23 Ultra.
- Remove the S-Pen from the phone. You'll see a message on the screen asking you to start writing.
- If you already have the S-Pen in your hand, press and hold the button to enable Screen Off Memo.
- Using the S-Pen, create a note on the lock screen. Once done, tap on the save button at the top right corner.
- One UI saves the note to the phone's memory. You can access it by unlocking your phone and opening the Samsung Notes app.
Another hidden feature for Galaxy phones
The Screen Off Memo is an amazing hidden feature that allows you to write down your thoughts, but it's exclusive to Galaxy Note or the Galaxy S22/S23 Ultra. What about other Galaxy smartphones? Is there a hidden lock screen for them? With One UI 5.0, Samsung has released the Touch and Hold Edit feature, allowing you to edit the home screen without opening the Settings app on your Galaxy phone.
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap on Lock Screen.
- Enable the Touch and Hold Edit feature by pressing the switch beside it.
- Now lock your phone by pressing the power button.
- Now, double-tap on the screen or lift your Galaxy phone to access the lock screen.
- Touch and hold in an empty area on the lock screen.
- Tap on the element you wish to edit. For instance, if you want to change how the clock appears on the lock screen, tap on the clock and select from the available styles.
What else can you do from the Touch and Hold Edit feature? Well, you can add custom contact information that appears toward the bottom of the lock screen. Simply tap on the Contact Information tile upon entering the Touch and Hold Edit mode and type the details you wish to showcase. Last but not least, you can edit the shortcuts on the lock screen to access certain apps without unlocking your phone. To do so, tap on the shortcuts and replace them with the ones you want.