The Samsung Galaxy Hidden Lock Screen Feature Users Probably Never Notice

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is one of the most popular smartphone makers in the world, and for good reasons. First, the company manufactures smartphones for all segments. Whether you purchase a mid-premium phone or a flagship, Samsung has you covered. While that is true for some of the other brands, what differentiates Samsung is the software experience it provides to users.

Over the years, the company has worked extensively on One UI to improve and load it with useful features. But what's interesting is that the company also packs several hidden features that users might not notice immediately. Today, we'll talk about one such feature of the Galaxy Note phones and the recent Galaxy S Ultra variants. Samsung released the last Note series in 2020, i.e., Galaxy Note 20 series. However, in 2022, the company released the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which borrowed many features and design characteristics from the Galaxy Note series, including the S-Pen. The latest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, continues that tradition.

Thanks to the S-Pen, Galaxy S22 Ultra users can take notes, use markup tools or screenshots or images, sign PDFs, convert their handwriting to text, and edit photos/videos with ease. Although you need to open particular apps to perform some of these tasks, Samsung has integrated note-taking capability deep into One UI. The Galaxy S22/S23 Ultra comes with Screen Off Memo, a feature that allows you to take notes on the lock screen without opening the Samsung Notes app. Here's how to enable and use the hidden feature.