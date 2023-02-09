This Stunning Classic Bentley Is Now Electric After A Super-Rare Conversion

Bentleys are some of the best-looking cars to ever come from England. Modern Bentleys like the current Continental and Flying Spur are incredibly fast and filled with more luxurious creature comforts than one thought possible. Classic Bentleys like the Turbo R and S2 just ooze class and sophistication. Bentley was founded in 1919, and if anything, is a company steeped in tradition. This is the same company that used the 6.75-liter V8 for over 60 years.

However, the automotive landscape is quickly changing in 2023, and more automakers than ever are making the push towards electrification. Bentley itself has a hybrid version of both the Flying Spur and the Bentayga. One company is both paying tribute to Bentleys of the past, and looking towards a more eco-friendly Bentley future.

Lunaz Design has combined the old with the new in its 1961 Bentley S2 Continental-based creation. Instead of a 60-plus year old V8 under the hood, Lunaz made sure the new powerplant would spark some interest.